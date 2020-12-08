State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.91% of American Woodmark worth $38,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Woodmark by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Woodmark by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

