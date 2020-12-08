State Street Corp Sells 194,536 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $38,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.82.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

