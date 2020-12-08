Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.95% of Inovalon worth $39,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 29,336 shares valued at $686,956. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 462.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

