MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.70% of MicroStrategy worth $39,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $336.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,801.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

