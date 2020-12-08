State Street Corp Sells 58,065 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,173,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,065 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $39,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.11. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

