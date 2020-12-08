State Street Corp Sells 40,749 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Luminex worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luminex by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Luminex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Luminex by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Luminex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.