State Street Corp Sells 11,363 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.76% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $40,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a market cap of $931.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

