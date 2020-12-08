State Street Corp Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600,522 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $39,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

ENB opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.