1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 243.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,523 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.10% of 1Life Healthcare worth $39,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,989.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,973 in the last quarter.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

