White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.66% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $40,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $68,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $971.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

