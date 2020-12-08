State Street Corp Purchases 38,219 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Street Corp raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $39,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,766. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.