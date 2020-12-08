State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.95% of James River Group worth $40,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. Research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

