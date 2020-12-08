State Street Corp Trims Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,983 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of Xperi worth $40,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.32.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

