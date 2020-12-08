State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.93% of Patrick Industries worth $39,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,880. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.