State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,883 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $39,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.