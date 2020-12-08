State Street Corp Sells 23,163 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,163 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.95% of Knowles worth $40,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.14, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.