State Street Corp Raises Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 247.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Immunovant worth $40,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.64. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

