State Street Corp Has $40.66 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $40,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of CACC opened at $329.15 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

