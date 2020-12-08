SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 21.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 34.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 32.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

EYE stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.77, a P/E/G ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

