The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 430 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $92.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

