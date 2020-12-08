LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $258.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.60. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $259.81. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,310,861 shares of company stock valued at $547,672,440. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.