Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Triumph Group worth $40,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.