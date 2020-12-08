Head to Head Comparison: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) versus Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD)

Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Littlefield has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.2% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of Littlefield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Littlefield and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littlefield N/A N/A N/A Everi -21.25% -474.12% -5.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Littlefield and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everi $533.23 million 2.01 $16.52 million $0.28 44.46

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Littlefield.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Littlefield and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 5 1 3.17

Everi has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Littlefield.

Summary

Everi beats Littlefield on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Littlefield Company Profile

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; player loyalty platform; and EveriCares for socially conscious ticket redemption. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

