Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,849 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,343,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 19.3% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 115.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,937,000 after purchasing an additional 325,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

