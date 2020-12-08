Sei Investments Co. Has $433,000 Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after buying an additional 197,904 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ManTech International by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

