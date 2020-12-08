The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,697 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Columbia Property Trust worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

