LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 257,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

