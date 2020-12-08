Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,200 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

