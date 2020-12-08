Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,565 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Apple by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,017,000 after purchasing an additional 772,070 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 745.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 150,403 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

