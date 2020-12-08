MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 334,099 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

