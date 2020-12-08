Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average of $200.85.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,399. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $5,510,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $269,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

