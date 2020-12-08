Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,352 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 42.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

ADNT opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

