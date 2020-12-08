LPL Financial LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

