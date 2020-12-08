Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Relx by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 659,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Relx by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

