LPL Financial LLC Has $894,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of PXQ stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

