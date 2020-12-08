LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,285,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after buying an additional 2,551,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,784 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

QSR stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

