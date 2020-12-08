Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 2,130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.