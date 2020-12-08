Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Acquires 6,539 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

