Swiss National Bank Acquires 50,340,997 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,840,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,343,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,937,000 after acquiring an additional 325,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

