LPL Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

In related news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $236.49 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.