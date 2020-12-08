Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

