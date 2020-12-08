Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 294.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,775,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,253,467 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Apple worth $2,521,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,017,000 after buying an additional 772,070 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 745.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 150,403 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 256,124 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

