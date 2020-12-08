Sei Investments Co. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $34.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.