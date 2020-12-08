Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Weis Markets by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.