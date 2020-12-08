Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,426,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $41,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 63.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 28.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Core-Mark stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

