State Street Corp Sells 37,096 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.10% of HNI worth $41,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HNI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,008 shares of company stock worth $4,269,921. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

