State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,462,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.17% of Colony Capital worth $41,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

