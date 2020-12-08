State Street Corp Sells 41,112 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $41,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Also, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of WWE opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

