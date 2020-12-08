State Street Corp Sells 11,267 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.98% of Copa worth $42,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Copa by 132.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 64,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copa by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

