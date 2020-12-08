State Street Corp Sells 2,456 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of Terex worth $42,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after buying an additional 122,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 53.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $7,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 214.56 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

